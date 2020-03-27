Gov. Gary Herbert directs Utahns to ‘stay safe, stay home’ effective immediately

I issued a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive to all Utahns today. Tune in here to learn more: Posted by Governor Gary Herbert on Friday, March 27, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert updated Utah’s planned response in a Friday, issuing a directive and asking Utahns to “stay safe, stay home.”

The directive — sparked by concerns over the global and local spread of the COVID-19 virus — stops short of a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order, an accompanying statement says.

The directive for residents, was effective immediately and will be in place for two weeks, until April 13.

Businesses, with certain exceptions, will start following the directive starting Monday, March 31.

“Basically, Utahns are being told to further limit their movements as much as possible. That means refraining from gatherings outside the home and not interacting with friends and family unless it’s urgent. Visiting at-risk populations, such as people in care centers, is out,” the written statement says.

“It also means working from home wherever and whenever possible. For people who do go work, businesses are being advised to check employees’ health as they come in, whether that be by asking questions or taking temperatures.

“The directive does not preclude shopping for goods and services and going to medical appointments. Outdoor recreation such as walking, jogging and hiking also isn’t being restricted, though social distancing of at least six feet is a must.

“Police will not make house checks or stop people to enforce the directive, though they might approach large gatherings.”

The directive gives local health departments flexibility to make their own decisions to expand the directive, such as restrictions on public parks, golf courses and playgrounds.

Herbert told those listening as he streamed his news conference from his Facebook page that he has stopped weekly dinner gathering for his extended family.

He urged listeners to keep children safe, and to keep them from touching playground equipment that night have virus on its surfaces. He asked older people, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19, to avoid gatherings.

He asked people to stay away from gyms, fitness centers, community pools. He asked people to help their elderly friends and neighbors unable to leave their homes to get necessary supplies.

He asked people to consider using drive-though or curbside service from local restaurants three times a week, to help those local businesses to survive economically.