Herbert orders moratorium on residential evictions for renters affected by COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert has shared a formal Executive Order issued today instituting a moratorium on residential evictions for a narrow group of tenants who have been directly impacted by COVID-19.

“The order is effective immediately and applies only to individuals who have suffered wage or job loss as a result of COVID-19, have undergone self isolation or quarantine in compliance with an order issued by the Utah Department of Health or a local health department, or have tested positive for COVID-19,” an accompanying statement says. It is effective through May 15.

“This order temporarily suspends eviction proceedings against a small number of individuals who are unable to pay rent due to direct and identifiable impacts of COVID-19,” Gov. Herbert said in a prepared statement. “This provides a measure of relief to Utahns who are undergoing periods of great disruption. If you can pay your rent now, you must do so.”

The governor emphasized that the order does not create or order rent forgiveness. It is designed to help provide a window of leniency, not to release individuals from rental agreements. Evictions by landlords cannot be initiated until May 15.

Tenants who can pay rent immediately must continue to do so. All tenants who are unable to pay rent now will be required to pay back rent when the order expires.

Individuals who have experienced job or wage loss as a result of COVID-19 can file for help through the Department of Workforce Services.

View the full order below: