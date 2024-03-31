Human remains found in wetlands near Willard Bay in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, March 30, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Human skeletal remains were found Saturday in a remote wetland area of the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The remains were found on the northwest side of Willard Bay and reported about 10:45 a.m., Chief Deputy Sheriff Cade Palmer said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials responded to the area and confirmed the skeletal remains were human.

“The Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office and Weber Metro CSI responded and assisted with processing the area and collecting evidence,” the release says.

The remains are being sent to the medical examiner’s office for further processing and to determine an identity, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.