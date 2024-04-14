Box Elder County Sheriff seeks info on suspected runaway

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, April 14, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement in Box Elder County has issued an alert and a poster for a missing 15-year-old girl suspected of being a runaway.

The missing juvenile is 15-year-old Elizzibeth Rose Lanphear. She stands 5 feet 6 inches, weighs about 124 pounds, and has strawberry blond hair and green eyes.

Elizzibeth was last seen Friday morning at Box Elder Middle School, in Brigham City. After school, she did not return to her family home in South Willard.

Anyone with information on Elizzibeth’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office at 435-734-3894.