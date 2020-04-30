Utah medical workers voice appreciation for military flyover honoring sacrifices during pandemic

uSALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Early Thursday afternoon, Utahns turned their faces skyward to watch as military jets thundered by in formation, performing a statewide flyover in tribute to critical care workers who have risked their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, and to all who have made sacrifices during these challenging times.

Above their heads were flyers from Hill Air Force Base’s 388th Fighter Wing, and from F-35A Lightning II.

Suzanne Milne, a nurse practitioner at Intermountain Bone Marrow Transplant, was one who paused from her duties to enjoy the spectacle.

“It was really great,” Milne told Gephardt Daily. “It was an honor for them to recognize us, and it’s always great to see those big jets fly.”

Nearby, Ben Bradford, a nurse practitioner at LDS Hospital, also enjoyed the show.

“The gesture was really nice, to be recognized,” Bradford said. “I’m really glad we could make some space in the day to come out and see it.”

Bradford said he appreciates the effort made by Utahns to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

“It looks like Utah has done a fairly decent job making sure the curve doesn’t spike up too dramatically,” he said, adding that he hopes people can maintain the effort.

“People should still maintain a social distance and follow the same precautions you’ve been doing,” he said.

The military jets glided southward through a nearly cloudless sky, off to their next destinations, the skies above central and southern Utah. After a full-state route, the jets, still in formation, will return to Hill Air Force Base.

“Stay home,” Milne advised, before heading back inside to resume her critical work. “It’s still a real thing and continues to be a tragedy in many people’s lives,” she said of the pandemic.

“Please stay safe and stay home to keep all of us safe, and to keep yourself safe.”