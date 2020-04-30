COVID-19 numbers update: 1 death, 177 new confirmed cases since Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing one new death in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 46.

The death was in Salt Lake County, according to Utah Department of Health data shared on its COVID-19 website.

Officials also confirmed 177 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours. Confirmed cases in Utah number 4,672, a daily rate increase of nearly 4.0%.

The cumulative number of those hospitalized grew to 390, up seven people in the past day.