New information on fatal officer-involved shooting outside Viewmont High School in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — More details have been released after a man was fatally shot by police Tuesday night when officers responded to a report that he was armed with multiple weapons outside of Viewmont High School.

The 911 call came in at approximately 10:27 p.m. reporting a suspicious male armed with a gun, a bow and arrow, and a knife in front of the high school, said a Wednesday morning news release from Bountiful Police Department.

“Officers responded to the school and located a white male adult who immediately picked up a shotgun,” the news release said. “Officers gave orders to the suspect to drop his gun. The male responded by asking the officers to shoot him.”

Officers repeatedly attempted to de-escalate the situation, the news release said.

“When the suspect raised and fired the shotgun, officers fired, striking the suspect,” the news release said. “Resuscitation efforts by officers and medical personnel were unsuccessful and the suspect died at the scene.”

No officers were injured.

The suspect has been identified as a 27-year-old Bountiful resident; the name of the deceased man will be released at a later time after family notifications are completed.

The incident is being investigated by the Davis County Critical Incident Protocol Team. The incident was captured on body-worn camera which has been provided to investigators, the news release said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, pending the results of the investigation.

It’s not clear at this time if the man had any affiliation with Viewmont High School.

The Davis County School District confirmed Viewmont High had a two-hour delay to its start time Wednesday morning.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.