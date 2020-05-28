Officials confirm Ogden Police officer fatally shot in line of duty; suspect is dead

OGDEN, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden City Police officer was shot and killed Thursday afternoon after responding to a domestic disturbance call, and a second official also was hit by gunfire, but is expected to survive.

The officer’s name is being withheld temporarily, Chief Steven “Randy” Watt, Ogden Police Department, told reporters at a late afternoon news conference.

“I’m going to give the family some time to grieve and come to grips with their loss before disseminating that information to the greater public,” Watt said. “I’ll also not be releasing the name of the deceased criminal.”

Watt appeared to struggle to maintain composure.

“A fine young officer with just 15 months on the job was struck by gunfire and killed protecting a family, our community, and fellow officers around him,” Watt said.

Officers were called to the area of 365 Jackson Ave. at about 12:15 p.m. by a woman who said her husband was threatening to kill her.

“The call was disconnected without further information, and attempts to reconnect were unsuccessful,” Watt said.

“When officers arrived on the scene they were confronted by a male in the area of the front porch. He was uncooperative, and suddenly retreated into the home, slamming the door behind him. As officers moved quickly to the door to attempt to follow the suspect, he began firing through the door.

“The Ogden officer who was struck by a fatal round was dragged from the scene by other officers.”

The victim was taken to McKay-Dee Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Watt said. An adult probation officer on scene was also struck by gunfire. He was treated at the hospital and is recovering from non life-threatening wounds, Watt added.

As the time the fallen officer was being dragged from the scene by officials hoping to save him, other officers returned fire, Watt said. SWAT team members determined the suspected shooter, and retrieved children from the house.

“Our hearts are broken,” Watt said of the young officer. “We’ve lost one of our own.

“The days to come will be hectic for us. Please, as a department, as a community, as a state and as a nation, let us not forget such fine men and women who, everyday, offer their lives up on behalf of this great and noble calling.”

Watt swallowed hard, said “Thank you,” and hurried out of the room.

At the scene, residents told Gephardt Daily they heard an estimated 20 shots fired. Officers who responded to the call for help included the Utah Highway Patrol, the Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Riverdale Police Department.

At the time of the incident, residents of the neighborhood received reverse 911 calls instructing them to shelter in place until police were sure the scene was secure.

At about 2 p.m., after the incident was over, Ogden officers told neighbors the area that there was no remaining danger, and the area would remain on lockdown for as long as 24 hours, for witness interviews and evidence collection. They said residents could leave for errands and appointments if they checked with police.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information as it becomes available.