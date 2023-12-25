Police ask for help locating missing, at-risk Midvale man, 61

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating an at-risk 61-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday morning.

Joseph Ntibamenya was last seen about 7:30 a.m. at his home near 7800 S. Bingham Junction, the Unified Police Department stated on social media Sunday.

“Joseph has undiagnosed blindness, schizophrenia, and high blood pressure,” the post says.

Ntibamenya is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds.

“[He] has no telephone, and no near friends or family or places he would go. It is unknown what clothing Joseph is wearing but he commonly wears dark colors and suits with a hat,” the post says.

Anyone with information about Ntibamenya’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000 and reference case 23-13211.