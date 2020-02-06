Police: Fugitive in custody after SWAT response in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT standoff in Taylorsville ended peacefully after a suspect was taken into custody.

Unified Police officials responded to an empty residence, near 3500 W. Valley Heights Drive, after a stolen car was spotted near there.

“Officials from the Metro Gang Unit were following an AP & P fugitive trying to locate him,” Lt. Melody Gray, Unified Police Department, said at the scene.

“They found him in a stolen vehicle earlier today. They located the stolen vehicle in the neighborhood. They followed footprints to an abandoned home.”

UPD officials were summoned to the scene at about 5 p.m., Gray said.

“So he barricaded himself in that home, and we called our SWAT team out because he was believed to be armed.”

As officers waited, in 26-degree temperatures as a light snow fell, officials attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but found he had no cellphone.

The suspect was taken into custody about two hours later.

“The suspect in the SWAT incident in Taylorsville has been safely taken into custody by our SWAT team,” a 7:09 p.m. UPD tweet said.

“He has been identified as Shane Lockhart, 34 years old. The area near the incident is still locked down while our officers end their operation and debrief.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as this story develops.