UDoH: 5 more COVID-19 death, positive test rate spikes, 394 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Five more people have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and the positive test rate has spiked to 6.1% of those tested, which is a new high.

In addition, Utah has an increase of new 394 lab-confirmed cases, a daily report from the Utah Department of Health says.

Those who died were all men. The victims are:

A Salt Lake County resident between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of his death

A Salt Lake County resident between the ages of 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County resident between the ages of 65 and 84, unknown whether he was hospitalized or in a long-term care facility

A Utah County resident between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Weber County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

The five new deaths bring Utah’s total known COVID-19 deaths to 163.

The new cases bring Utah’s cumulative total to 18,300. The 394 new cases bring Utah’s daily increase to 2.2% from Monday.

And 302,276 COVID-19 tests have been performed, an increase of 2,964 tests from yesterday’s report.

More numbers

Utah has experienced 1,226 hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19. Currently, 166 people are hospitalized, an increase of 34 in the past 24 hours.

And Utah’s who have recovered, defined as those still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 10,057.

Below, see the numbers broken down by area of the state.