Update: 10 new deaths, 566 new Utah COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

UTAH, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has had 10 more deaths and 566 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The daily report from the Utah Department of Health said the total of known Utah COVID-19 deaths now stand at 260. One death listed yesterday has been removed pending further investigation by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

The last time the state reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths in one day was July 14; that number is the highest single-day number of coronavirus deaths reported in the state so far.

Those who passed away are:

A female, from Davis County, between 65-84, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, from Salt Lake County, between 45-65, hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident

A male, from Salt Lake County, between 45-64, hospitalized at time of death

A male, from Salt Lake County, between 65-84, not hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident

A female, from Salt Lake County, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident

A male, from Salt Lake County, between 15-24, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, from Salt Lake county, between 65-84, hospitalized at time of death

A male, from Salt Lake County, between 65-84, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, from Sevier County, between 45-64, not hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident

A male, from Weber County, between 65-84, hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident

With the newly reported 566 cases, Utah has now had 35,578 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 481,402 tests have been performed, 5,959 of them in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 627 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.5%

Cumulative hospitalizations for the virus now stand at 2,135. At present, 197 patients are hospitalized.

Utah COVID-19 patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 22,532.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah