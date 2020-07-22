Update: 10 new deaths, 566 new Utah COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

UTAH, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has had 10 more deaths and 566 new positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The daily report from the Utah Department of Health said the total of known Utah COVID-19 deaths now stand at 260. One death listed yesterday has been removed pending further investigation by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
The last time the state reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths in one day was July 14; that number is the highest single-day number of coronavirus deaths reported in the state so far.
Those who passed away are:
- A female, from Davis County, between 65-84, not hospitalized at time of death
- A male, from Salt Lake County, between 45-65, hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident
- A male, from Salt Lake County, between 45-64, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, from Salt Lake County, between 65-84, not hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident
- A female, from Salt Lake County, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident
- A male, from Salt Lake County, between 15-24, not hospitalized at time of death
- A female, from Salt Lake county, between 65-84, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, from Salt Lake County, between 65-84, not hospitalized at time of death
- A female, from Sevier County, between 45-64, not hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident
- A male, from Weber County, between 65-84, hospitalized at time of death, long-term care facility resident
With the newly reported 566 cases, Utah has now had 35,578 COVID-19 cases.
A total of 481,402 tests have been performed, 5,959 of them in the past 24 hours.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 627 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.5%
Cumulative hospitalizations for the virus now stand at 2,135. At present, 197 patients are hospitalized.
Utah COVID-19 patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 22,532.
The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.