Update: 4 men, 2 juvenile girls arrested after home invasion in Utah County

VINEYARD, Utah, May 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Four men and two juvenile girls have been arrested after a home invasion in Utah County on Tuesday evening in which one person was fatally shot.

Four men were arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on one charge each of attempted robbery, a third-degree felony, said a news release from Utah County Sheriff’s Office. The arrested men are Sarh Sone Jabbah, 18, Diego Fuentez, 18, and Gabriel Little Hawk Trane, 22, all of Salt Lake City, and Baboucarr Trawally, 26, of Cheney, Washington. Trawally is also being held on a hold from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It is possible additional charges may follow. Bail has been set for each at $10,000 cash or bond.

Two juvenile girls were also arrested and booked into Slate Canyon Youth Center. One of them was booked on a charge of attempted robbery. The other had a National Crime Information Center warrant as a runaway.

At about 6:20 p.m., dispatchers with Central Utah 911 had a 911 call transferred to them from Orem dispatch, Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said by way of a news release.

“The caller reported that two men tried to break into his home and he shot one of them,” the news release said. “One of the men reportedly trying to break in to the apartment, who was shot, died at the scene following efforts to revive him. Detectives have not yet been able to identify this man. Those attempting the break in then fled. Most of them got in a car which was later found driving north on I-15.”

The occupants of that car were stopped and arrested near 9000 South in Sandy.

“During the investigation detectives learned that the attempted home invasion was a targeted attack against one of the residents in that apartment,” the news release said. “Evidence obtained thus far suggests this shooting may have been an act of self-defense, but that final determination will not be made until more evidence is gathered.”

Detectives are still looking for two or more others, who may have also been involved in this incident.

“Because this was a targeted attack against one person, detectives do not believe the public is in danger,” the news release said. “They have spoken to many witnesses but if there is anyone else who saw something related to this case who has not yet spoken to investigators please contact them at 801-794-3970.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.