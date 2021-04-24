Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 472 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported one more COVID-19 death and 472 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Positive Utah cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 395,150. positive cases today. Documented deaths number 2,180.

The person who died was a Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, who was hospitalized at time of death.

Vaccines administered number 2,031,780, which is 16,965 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

COVID-19 tests have been given to 2,526,395 people, an increase of 6,260 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,571,341, an increase of 13,531 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 378 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.9%.

There are 152 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,046.

The chart below shows confirmed coronavirus numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah