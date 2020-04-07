Utah COVID-19 update: 1,738 cases, 63 new in last 24 hours, 3.7% increase

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has documented 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to new numbers reported Tuesday by the Utah Department of Health at its coronavirus update site.
New test numbers show 34,647 patients reported to be tested.
The number of cases statewide now totals 1,738.
Hospitalizations for serious cases stand at 148, with 13 reported deaths.
At a press briefing Tuesday, Utah Department of Health state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said approximately 3,000 to 4,000 Utahs are being tested for COVID-19 every day, and about 5% of these are testing positive.
“What we need now is a drop in actual cases to happen,” Dunn said. “And in order to do that we’re relying on you as individuals to adhere to the stay at home directive by Governor Herbert so that we can see the low testing positive rate transfer to a lower number of cases every day.”
The numbers below show how the cases break down by the area of the state where they were reported. Below that is the age breakdown.
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Bear River
|37
|6
|Central Utah
|4
|Davis County
|158
|12
|Salt Lake County
|807
|73
|San Juan
|5
|2
|Southeast Utah
|3
|Southwest Utah
|42
|7
|Summit County
|265
|21
|Tooele County
|23
|2
|TriCounty
|3
|Utah County
|236
|15
|Wasatch County
|80
|4
|Weber-Morgan
|75
|6
|State Total
|1738
|148
|Age Group
|Case Count
|Percent of Cases
|Rate per 100k Population
|Less than 1 year
|9
|1%
|17.9
|1-14 years
|34
|2%
|4.7
|15-24 years
|268
|15%
|52.6
|25-44 years
|696
|40%
|77.4
|45-64 years
|534
|31%
|85.8
|65-84 years
|191
|11%
|61.1
|85+ years
|6
|0%
|15.9