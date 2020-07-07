Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths 564 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of heath has reported four more deaths and 564 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The people who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between the ages of 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

Total Utah deaths from COVID-19 now stand at 194.

The new 564 cases brings Utah’s number to 26,033 positive cases, and represents a 2.2% daily increase from 24 hours earlier.

Tests performed number 382,849, an increase of 7,007 tests from yesterday’s report. Of those tested in Utah, 6.8% of test positive.

In Utah, 1,653 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Currently, 197 patients are hospitalized, an increase of 49 since yesterday.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 4,764.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.