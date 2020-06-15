Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 4 more deaths, 295 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health announced four more deaths and 295 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Utah has had 14,608 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The 295 new cases represent a daily rate increase of 2.1% from the day before.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Utah now numbers 143. The victims in the past 24 hours are:

A San Juan County man between the ages of 18-60, hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County man between the ages of 18-60, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between the ages of 60-85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between the ages of 60-85, hospitalized at time of death

A total of 272,938 tests have been performed; that includes 5,225 tests in the past 24 hours. Utah’s rate of positives is at 5.4% of total tested.

In the past seven days, June 9-June 15, there have been 2,049 new positive cases reported; an average of 293 per day. Lab tests performed increased by 26,078 over the same time frame, for a seven-day positivity rate of 7.9%.

For the prior seven-day period, June 2-June 8, there were 2,120 new positive cases reported, an average of 303 per day. Lab tests performed increased by 21,108 over the same time frame, for a seven-day positivity rate of 10%.

Cases that have required hospitalization number 1,041. At present, 137 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, an increase of 13 since yesterday.

Recovered patients, defined as those still alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 8,380.

Below are the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah