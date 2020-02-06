Developing: 20-year-old man found shot to death in the street of West Valley City neighborhood

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are investigating a fatal shooting near 6400 S. Wakefield Way.

“The victim is deceased,” a West Valley City Police tweet issued at 6:45 p.m. said.

A 9:07 p.m. tweet added a few more details.

“Witnesses say they saw the victim come out of a vehicle and (the) vehicle left scene,” the tweet said. “Witnesses performed CPR. 20 yo male pronounced dead by medics. Investigation is underway.”

As of 9:20 p.m., officers were on the scene, with orange traffic cones marking the area where the man was found on the street.

A neighbor named Richard said crime seems to be increasing in the area and that the police response time was troubling.

“It’s just another normal waiting for the police to show up,” he told Gephardt Daily. “There’s a kid laying in the gutter for 20, 25 minutes before the first cop shows up. We live (close) and we hear everything.”

Richard said that, surprisingly, he heard nothing related to shots or an impact.

“That’s the strange thing,” he said. “He’s in the gutter, I ran up, tried to help, and it was 20, 25 minutes before a cop got here…. You call them, it’s usually about an hour, hour and a half for them to show up, and we’re told they’re too busy elsewhere…. I got to explain to my kid why there’s someone dead in the gutter.”

Richard said the victim was not anyone he recognized.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as details are released.