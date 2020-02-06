West Valley City police ID shooting victim dumped, left to die on residential street

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police have identified the young man who was shot and dumped on a residential street Wednesday night.

“The victim in yesterday’s fatal shooting is identified as 20-year-old Manuel Andres Martinez,” says a tweet issued at 10:02 a.m. Thursday.

“The investigation into this homicide continues as investigators follow leads & review evidence. Anyone with information, please call 801-840-4000. You can remain anonymous.”

The WVCPD tweeted at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday officers were at the scene, near 6400 S. Wakefield Way, after a report of a male with a gunshot wound.

“The victim is deceased,” the tweet said.

A 9:07 p.m. tweet added a few more details.

“Witnesses say they saw the victim come out of a vehicle and (the) vehicle left scene,” the tweet said. “Witnesses performed CPR. 20 yo male pronounced dead by medics. Investigation is underway.”

A neighbor named Richard said he ran to the scene as soon as he understood someone was hurt.

“He’s in the gutter, I ran up, tried to help, and it was 20, 25 minutes before a cop got here,” he said. “I got to explain to my kid why there’s someone dead in the gutter.”

Richard said the victim was not anyone he recognized.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as details are released.