Dow crosses 29,000 for first time — but only briefly

Jan. 10 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached another all-time high Friday — crossing the 29,000 mark, albeit briefly, for the first time.

The benchmark 30-stock average began Friday’s session at a record 28,977 and momentarily crossed the 29,000 threshold about 40 minutes after the start of trading. It fell back to 28,844 shortly after noon, after the U.S. Labor Department said 145,000 jobs were added in December. Analysts had expected 160,000.

President Donald Trump praised the Dow’s performance since he took office in 2017.

“11,000 points gained in the Dow in the 3 years since the election of President Trump,” he tweeted. “That has NEVER happened before in that time frame.”

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices posted marginal gains on Friday after both hit record highs at the close of trading Thursday.

Stocks this week were buffeted by fears of a military conflict between the United States and Iran. The Dow fell more than 200 points Monday.