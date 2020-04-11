Utah doctors, nurses, first responders offered free oil changes, repairs by local businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2020 (Bill’s Marketplace/Gephardt Daily) — Three Utah businesses are combining their resources to make sure doctors, nurses and first responders can get to their jobs.

Steve’s Automotive (a Gephardt Approved company), along with Advance Auto Parts and Dal Soglio, Inc. are providing parts and services for free oil changes, mechanical inspections, and repairs for any first responders, or anyone in the medical field associated with treating the COVID-19 disease.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community,” said Jeremy Smith, the chief operating officer at Steve’s Automotive. “We’re offering these discount services, in these are crazy times with the coronavirus. We want to make sure those on the front lines can keep their cars in tip-top shape so they can get to their work.”

While Steve’s Automotive is providing the location and mechanics for the vehicles, Advance Auto Parts is providing filters for oil changes, and parts for repairs. Dal Soglio, Inc, is providing the oil.

“I’m glad to do it. It makes me sleep easier at night,” said Brett Meadows at Advance Auto Parts. “They put themselves in jeopardy. We need to show them some thanks.”

“They’re putting themselves at risk for our community to protect us,” said James Gomez at the Dal Soglio, Inc. “They’re not getting the (medical) supplies they need. This may relieve some of the pressure on them in a different way.”

The oil for oil changes and the parts for services will be delivered to the four Steve’s Automotive stores in Orem, Sandy, Millcreek, and Clearfield beginning immediately.

“Medical professionals and first responders have enough to worry about,” said Jeremy Smith. “They don’t have to worry about their cars.”

Steve’s Automotive Specialists are members of Gephardt Approved, the parent company of Gephardt Daily.