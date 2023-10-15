Actress/author Suzanne Somers dead at 76

CALIFORNIA, Oct. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Suzanne Somers, best known for her roles in TV comedies including “Three’s Company” and “Step by Step,” and for self-help and lifestyle books, has died, her longtime publicist announced Sunday. She was 76 years old.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th,” R. Couri Hay said in a statement shared with media outlets. “She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.

“Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly.”

Somers also was known for a syndicated series, “She’s the Sheriff,” for “The Suzanne Show” on Lifetime, for a “Candid Camera” reboot, for her Thighmaster infomercial, and for medically controversial views in support of hormone therapy and against fluoridation.