Country music icon Toby Keith dead at age 62

Feb. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Country music superstar Toby Keith has died at age 62.

Word of Keith’s passing was revealed early Tuesday in an Instagram post and on his website.

He had been battling stomach cancer since 2022.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

Keith burst onto the country music scene with a debut album in 1993.

In the course of his career he was known for hit songs like “Beer For My Horses,” “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

Keith’s 2002 song “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American),” was released in reaction to the September 11, 2001 terror attacks and cemented his name as top performer.

(Developing)