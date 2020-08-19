Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, to be among ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro lineup

Aug. 18 (UPI) —

The only celebrity dancer announced so far is Kaitlyn Bristowe of “The Bachelorette,” with other celebrity contestants to be announced at a later date.

Bersten said he was excited to return and “hopefully win back to back,” in GMA’s announcement.

Stewart, a professional dancer and former member of the troupe on Dancing with the Stars, reacted to the announcement on Twitter.

“It’s actually happening!” Stewart tweeted. “I am over the moon to be a first time PRO on Season 29 of @Dancing ABC. My heart is filled with gratitude to have been given this opportunity. I can hardly contain my excitement to step into this new position.”

Keo Motsepe, a South African dancer known for being the show’s first Black professional dancer, will also be on Season 29.

GMA also announced that three married couples will compete: Emma Slater and Sasha Farber; Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy; and Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach; along with Sharna Burgess, Brandon Armstrong, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko, and Cheryl Burke.

Even the married pros on the show are required to live apart under a new rule for the show because of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid potential risk of losing two pros at a time, GMA reported.

Last month, it was announced that model and television personality Tyra Banks would host the show.