‘Avatar’ sequel earns $134M at North American box office

Dec. 18 (UPI) — Sci-fi epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $134 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Violent Night” with $5.6 million, followed by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at No. 3 with $5.4 million, “Strange World” at No. 4 with $2.2 million and “The Menu” at No. 5 with $1.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Devotion” at No. 6 with $825,00, “The Fabelmans” at No. 7 with $750,000, “Black Adam” at No. 8 with $500,000, “I Heard the Bells” at No. 9 with $310,000 and “Empire of Light” at No. 10 with $235,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies earned about $152 million, compared with last weekend’s highest performers, which raked in about $33.3 million, with “Black Panther” in the lead with $11.1 million.

In all, “Black Panther” has brought in more than nearly $419 million.