‘Avatar’ tops holiday weekend box office with $56M

Dec. 25 (UPI) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $56 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” with $11.4 million, followed by “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” at No. 3 with $5.3 million, “Babylon” at No. 4 with $3.5 million and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Violent Night” at No. 6 with $1.9 million, “The Whale” at No. 7 with $921,000, “The Menu” at No. 8 with $620,000, “The Fabelmans” at No. 9 with $550,000 and Strange World at No. 10 with $410,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies earned about $83.6 million, compared with last weekend’s highest performers, which brought in about $151.4 million, including “Avatar: The Way of Water” with $134 million.