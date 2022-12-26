Police: Man in critical condition after being hit by car in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man was critically injured Sunday evening when he was hit by a car while crossing Redwood Road in West Valley City.

Officers responded about 6:45 p.m. to reports that a man had been hit by a northbound vehicle at the intersection of Redwood Road and 3600 South, West Valley City Police Lt. Steve Burke said. The car was traveling about 50 mph when it hit the man, police said.

The man sustained “significant trauma to his torso” and was unconscious when first responders arrived, Burke said. The man was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where his condition has improved.

“He’s somewhere between serious and critical condition right now,” Burke told Gephardt Daily. “The doctors expect him to survive.”

There is not a marked crosswalk at the intersection where the man was hit, Burke said.

“Most people are not going to expect somebody to cross the road right here,” he said. “It’s dark and a little bit hazy, so it’s very possible she just flat didn’t see him.”

The female driver told police the man seemed to be “standing in the roadway,” Burke said. The driver is cooperating with police, he said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.