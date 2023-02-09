Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94

Feb. 9 (UPI) — Legendary composer Burt Bacharach has died at his Los Angeles home at the age of 94.

His publicist Tina Brausam confirmed the death to the New York Times and it was announced on his official Instagram page.

Bacharach was the arranger, composer and conductor best known for his work with lyricist Hal David . The two instilled songs with romance, making some of the most classic hits of the ’60s.

Some of Bacharach’s best-known work with David are The Carpenter’s No. 1 song, “(They Long to Be) Close to You” in 1970, Dusty Springfield‘s “The Look of Love” from the Casino Royale soundtrack in 1967, and several big hits for vocalist Dionne Warwick, who they met at a recording studio during a Drifters session.

Bacharach and David started working with her in 1962, first scoring with “Don’t Make Me Over.”