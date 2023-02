MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Murray Thursday morning.

The accident happened after 6 a.m. at 4500 South and 500 West. The crash closed westbound lanes on 4500 South for several hours.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, according to reports.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.