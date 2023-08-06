‘Barbie’ tops North American box office for 3rd weekend

Aug. 6 (UPI) — The Margot Robbie–Ryan Gosling comedy, Barbie, is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third straight weekend, earning an additional $53 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

The blockbuster has officially crossed the $1 billion globally since its release on July 21.

Coming in at No. 2 this weekend Meg 2: The Trench with $30 million, followed by Oppenheimer at No. 3 with $28.7 million, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at No. 4 with $28 million and Haunted Mansion at No. 5 with $9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Sound of Freedom at No. 6 with $7 million, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One at No. 7 with $6.5 million, Talk to Me at No. 8 with $6.3 million, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Elemental at No. 10 with $1.2 million.