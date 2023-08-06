Court documents reveal more details after Hurricane Eagle Lodge murder arrest

HURRICANE, Utah, Aug. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Charging documents reveal more details in the death of a Hurricane man shot at the Eagle Lodge on Friday, and on the man arrested for the shooting.

Hurricane City police responded to the scene, at 495 E. 800 North, at about 11 p.m., and found 41-year-old Sean Moore deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Multiple witnesses on scene stated the suspect who shot the victim was Bryan Hill who left in a vehicle prior to officers arrival,” Hill’s probable cause statement says.

“Officers located Bryan’s vehicle at his residence and set up a containment perimeter. Washington County Metro SWAT responded and took Bryan into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest Bryan showed several signs of impairment including being unstable, slurred speech, strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Bryan was then taken to the Hurricane Police Department to be interviewed.”

The probable cause statement says that post Miranda, Hill agreed to talk to officers.

“Prior to the interview beginning, Bryan made spontaneous utterances including one in which he stated he shot the victim,” his arrest documents say.

Hill told officers he arrived at the bar at about 8 p.m.

“Bryan admitted to drinking shots of orange juice and rum throughout the evening,” the court document says. “Bryan stated the victim began to get verbally aggressive with him and Bryan attempted to leave. Bryan said they tussled and the victim pulled a firearm from his right side. Bryan said he pulled his own firearm and motioned with his hands a firing motion. Bryan did state that he shot the victim right in the heart.

“During the interview Bryan changed the details of his story numerous times. While Bryan was being interviewed, detectives at the incident address located surveillance footage of the shooting. When the footage was reviewed, detectives learned what occurred was very different than what Bryan was describing. Bryan was confronted with the knowledge of the footage, and Bryan subsequently changed his description of the incident again. Bryan also disclosed the location of the firearm used as his trailer.”

The surveillance recording showed Moore pushing Hill out of the business’ door.

“Shortly after getting outside, Bryan pulled a firearm from his waistband area and fired at least once at the victim who immediately reacted and fell backwards. Bryan then walked towards the victim and began motioning at him while the victim laid on the ground.

“Witnesses on scene were interviewed by detectives and said that Bryan was being belligerent and escalating in anger. The victim then interceded to remove Bryan from the bar, at which point Bryan shot him.”

The probable cause statement says Hill was out on probation or parole at the time of the shooting.

Hill was arrested for investigation of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

Using a concealed weapon in commission of a violent felony, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Hill was ordered to be held without bail at the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Memorial

A fundraising account that says it was set up to pay for Moore’s memorial service describes him a devoted husband and father to three girls.

“Sean was tragically taken away from his family last night while he was enjoying a night of karaoke. Sean’s family need our help. Sean leaves behind his wife, Gretchen, and his daughters, Ashlynn, Izzy and Anna. Sean’s family was his world and loves his family with all of his heart,” the GoFundMe account says.

“Sean also leaves behind other girls who called him coach Sean. Sean coached his girls and got to know and loved to coach many of the other girls on the Hurricane Hustle softball club. The money raised will help with the funeral costs for Sean and other bills to help Gretchen and his girls. Any support is greatly appreciated.”

As in all cases, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds raised will be used as stated. To view the GoFundMe account for yourself, click here.