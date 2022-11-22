‘Black Panther’ writer-director Ryan Coogler, others to be honored at Sundance Film Festival opening fundraiser

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sundance Film Festival has announced guests to be honored at an opening night celebration: A Taste of Sundance presented by IMDbPro.

The event, with tickets starting at $1,300 per seat, is planned as a fundraiser for the Sundance Institute’s programs throughout the year. It will be on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. The festival runs through Jan. 29.

Taste of Sundance honorees will include:

Ryan Coogler, the writer-director-producer of “Fruitvale Station,” “Creed,” “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Coogler is the winner of the Sundance Institute — Variety Visionary Award.

Nikyatu Jusu, director of “Nanny,” Vanguard Award winner for fiction and W. Kamau Bell, director of “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” Vanguard winner for non-fiction. The Vanguard Awards, presented by Acura, honor artists whose work highlights the art of storytelling and creative independence in both nonfiction and fiction.

“Kicking off the 2023 edition of the Festival with this new celebration is a great opportunity to champion the storytellers we support and contribute to sustaining Sundance Institute grants, mentorships, and other critical resources that enable artists to bring their stories to life,” said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO, in a prepared statement.

“We look forward to gathering together again in Park City to shine a light on the vision, originality, and independent spirit of artists whose careers we have supported. The opportunity to recognize Ryan with the Visionary Award and his contributions to the industry and Institute for over a decade is a special moment for us. We are equally honored to be able to present both Nikyatu and Kamau with the Vanguard Awards.”

Coogler released the following statement:

“Ten years ago, I was filled with an immense sense of gratitude when I was selected by Michelle Satter and her staff for the Screenwriting Lab of 2012. My experience there provided me with momentum that has propelled me forward through a decade of professional work.

“It is with an even deeper sense of gratitude that I accept this honor. The Institute has been a constant source of support, resources, and access to so many incredible filmmakers, and I pray that it will continue to thrive for the sake of us who know the depths of its effects personally and for the fledgling storytellers that the Institute is destined to support in the future.”

Jusu also released a statement:

“I don’t use the term ‘family’ loosely, but I can unequivocally say that my adopted community at Sundance has become just that,” she said.

“I’ve navigated a serpentine, lonely, often times herculean climb as I pursued my passion for filmmaking over the years, so to be embraced by this filmmaking community of fellow hungry artists, material resources, mentorship, and most importantly access, has ignited the fire I need to endure this industry journey. I hope to give back to other aspiring filmmakers in the ways Sundance has so generously given to me. My gratitude knows no bounds.”

Bell said the following:

“One of the happiest days during the production of ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ was when I told the crew that we had been accepted to Sundance,” he said.

“With a project as thorny and nuanced as our series, there were many days when I thought no one outside of us would understand what we were all attempting to do. It is an extreme honor to be invited to accept this award for all the work and care that the crew and I put into our series.”

For more information about the Taste of Sundance, visit this website.