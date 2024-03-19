Sundance Film Festival 2025 dates announced

PARK CITY, Utah, March 19, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Sundance Institute on Tuesday announced the dates for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

“Save the date to be the first to see next year’s independent films and projects that entertain, spark cultural conversation, and make cinematic history,” the news release says, adding the 2025 dates are Jan. 23-Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City.

“While the next Sundance Film Festival is still 10 months away, we’re already laying the foundation for the 2025 edition, looking ahead to sharing a new group of artists’ work with audiences at the start of next year,” said Eugene Hernandez, festival director.

“My first festival as director was filled with so many moving, inspiring stories of discovery with emerging and established artists from around the world connecting with festival goers. Today I invite you to circle our upcoming 2025 dates on your calendar, Jan. 23 to Feb. 2.

“And that photo isn’t photoshopped! At the end of the 2024 Festival, I really climbed atop the marquee of Park City’s historic Egyptian Theater to change the dates in anticipation of 2025! Stay tuned for more and filmmakers look out for our call for submissions later this spring. See you there!”

Further details about the upcoming 2025 Sundance Film Festival will be shared over the coming months, the statement says.

“The Sundance Film Festival is an artist program of the nonprofit Sundance Institute, which works to uplift and develop emerging artists on a year-round basis through focused labs, direct grants, fellowships, residencies, and more.

“You can support Sundance Institute’s mission by joining our membership or Sundance Circle communities.”