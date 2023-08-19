Britney Spears ‘doing pretty damn good’ after split from Sam Asghari

Aug. 19 (UPI) — Pop music star Britney Spears posted a video of her dancing in a crop top, bikini bottom and boots at her home days after news broke of her split from husband Sam Asghari.

Spears, 41, and Asghari, 29, exchanged wedding vows in June 2022, but Asghari confirmed this week that he filed for divorce.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!” the singer wrote on Instagram Friday.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Spears legally won the right to have the conservatorship her family placed her under in 2008 ended in 2021.

During that time, Spears had no legal authority regarding her own medical decisions or contracts, including a legal marriage.

Spears is the mother of sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.