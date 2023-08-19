Man arrested after allegedly packing unpurchased goods into suitcase, rolling it out of Layton store

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Davis County Jail for the alleged theft of nearly $2,400 Kohl’s merchandise, which police say he rolled out of the store in a suitcase that still had its price tag.

Lamont Robert Doster, 36, was booked into jail Friday night for investigation of retail theft — value between $1,000 and $4,999.

Layton police were called to the store, 1298 N. Main, on a report that “a male had left the store with an abundance of merchandise,” Doster’s probable cause statement says. “The subject was seen placing store merchandise into a suitcase and walking out of Kohl’s with a suitcase full of merchandise. The suspect in this case was described as a bald black male that was seen wearing a gray shirt and blue shorts.”

The man was seen walking away from the business, headed south, the statement says. He was identified as Doster.

“When contacted by police, Lamont was pulling a suitcase that still had a price tag on it,” the Layton City Police statement says. “After being told he was stopped for suspicion of theft, he told police he had stolen merchandise in the suitcase. The items found in the suitcase were identified as Kohl’s items by staff. The total retail value of the stolen items found in Lamont’s possession was $2,398.63.”

Doster told police he was homeless, and they learned he had two active arrest warrants in northern Utah, his affidavit says, so Doster was ordered held without bail.