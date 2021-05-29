Brooke Shields shares X-ray, photo of injured femur

May 29 (UPI) — Model and actress Brooke Shields shared on Instagram an X-ray of the femur she broke earlier this year, as well as a photo of the stitches that remained after surgery to repair the bone.

“Somewhere around the time these photographs were taken I realized it’s never too late for a fresh start, a new outlook. While this was one of the scariest moments of my life, it was also transformative. The beginning is now…” Shields, 55, posted on Friday.

Shields broke her right femur when she fell and landed on it while using a balance board at a New York City gym in January.

She told People.com in March: “It felt like it was all in slow motion. And then I just started screaming,” she said. “Sounds came out that I’ve never heard before. The pain was so excruciating.”