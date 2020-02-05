Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua reuniting for ‘Terminal List’

Feb. 5 (UPI) — “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World” actor Chris Pratt is executive producing and plans to star in a TV series based on Jack Carr’s book, “The Terminal List.”

“Training Day” filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is to direct and executive produce the conspiracy thriller.

“The series follows Reece after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission,” a press release from MRC Television said. “Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him.”

Pratt and Fuqua previously collaborated on the 2016 film, “The Magnificent Seven.”

“So cool to see this news drop today. ‘THE TERMINAL LIST’ could not be in better hands with @prattprattpratt at the helm. There is a backstory to this that I will write about as things progress. Thank you for everything, Chris,” Carr tweeted.

“Honored brother. Antoine and I will do our best to elevate your brilliant work. THANK YOU for trusting us with the rights to the characters you created. If anybody wants an awesome read check out The Terminal List!! Coming soon to TV!” Pratt posted in reply.