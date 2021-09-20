Chris Rock says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sept. 20 (UPI) — Comedian Chris Rock announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” Rock, 56, tweeted.

Rock said during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in May that he had received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Months earlier, Rock discussed why people should get the vaccine even if they have questions about it in a “CBS Sunday Morning” interview with Gayle King.

“I’m gonna put it this way — do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes,” he said. “Do I know what’s in Tylenol? I don’t know what’s in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache’s gone. Do I know what’s in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it’s delicious.”