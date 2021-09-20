‘Shang-Chi’ tops North American box office for a 3rd weekend

Sept. 20 (UPI) — The Marvel adventure, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $6.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Free Guy” with $1.5 million, followed by “Candyman” at No. 3 with $880,000, “PAW Patrol: The Movie” at No. 4 with $565,000 and “Jungle Cruise” at No. 5 with $558,000.

Rounding out the top tier are “Copshop” at No. 6 with $510,000, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at No. 7 with $180,000, “Don’t Breathe 2” at No. 8 with $170,000, “The Card Counter” at No. 9 with $120,000 and “Show Me the Father” at No. 10 with $115,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $45 million.