Cobie Smulders to reprise Maria Hill in Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’

Dec. 2 (UPI) — Cobie Smulders will return as Maria Hill in the new series “Secret Invasion.”

Deadline reported Wednesday that Hill, 39, will play the Marvel character in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Variety confirmed Smulders’ casting.

Smulders joins previously announced stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

“Secret Invasion” centers on S.H.I.E.L.D. head Nick Fury (Jackson), the Skrull Talos (Mendelsohn) and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Smulders has portrayed Hill in several Marvel projects, including the ABC series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and the films “Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron.” She has previously worked with Jackson.

“Secret Invasion” will air as a miniseries on Disney+. The streaming service is home to several other Marvel series, including “Hawkeye,” “Loki” and the upcoming “WandaVision” spinoff “Agatha: House of Harkness.”