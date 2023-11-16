Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies

Nov. 15 (UPI) — A subscription box company is seeking a “special Christmas movie maven” to get paid $2,000 to watch and rank 12 Hallmark holiday movies.

BloomsyBox said the chosen candidate will also receive “an ample supply of Ghirardelli hot cocoa” and two pairs of fuzzy socks to guarantee a cozy watching experience.

“We’ve devised an ironclad rating system designed to stand up to the scrutiny of even the most steadfast of scrooges,” the website said.

The film fan will be asked to rank each movie by criteria including festivity factor, predictability quotient, chemistry check, tear-jerker test and replay value.

The movies chosen for the experiment are The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008), Crown for Christmas (2015), The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014), Christmas Getaway (2017), Journey Back to Christmas (2016), Ghosts of Christmas Always (2022), Family for Christmas (2015), Christmas Under Wraps (2014), Three Wise Men and a Baby (2022), A Royal Christmas (2014), Northpole (2014) and The Christmas Train (2017).

In addition to the $2,000 payment, the chosen candidate will also receive a 12-month flower box subscription.

Applications are open through Dec. 3.