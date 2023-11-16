Mountain Green firefighters rescue construction worker, hillside

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Nov. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Mountain Green Fire Department saved a man trapped in a trench and kept a fire from heading for the hills.

“It was a busy day for your day crew and volunteer firefighters,” the department said in posting online about its Wednesday. The department covers Morgan County from its home base six miles up Weber Canyon.

At 8:32 a.m. a reported structure fire to the rear of Ridgeline rentals on the Old Highway in Mountain Green turned out to be an illegal burn of a large pile of wood products, brush and stumps at a shed up the road, according t o the 7 p.m. post. “Smoke was visible for several miles.”

The first fire engine on scene canceled the assisting units responding for what was first thought a structure fire, and extinguished the blaze.

“Please obtain a burn permit so we can come out and ensure a safe burn, not like this one that threatened to extend into the wildland.”

At 1:45 p.m. a worker was trapped by collapsing dirt against a piece of equipment.

“It took significant manpower to remove the patient from behind the home in the Cottonwoods near the elementary school and get him to the ambulance.