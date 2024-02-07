Celebrities mourn death of Toby Keith: ‘An American icon’

Feb. 6 (UPI) — Celebrities are mourning the death of country music singer Toby Keith.

Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Zach Bryan, Randy Houser and other stars paid tribute to Keith on social media Tuesday.

Keith died Monday evening at age 62 following a battle with stomach cancer.

In a post on Instagram, Underwood honored Keith as “a true blue cowboy.”

“Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ’cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir!” she wrote. “We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

Jelly Roll took to Instagram Stories, writing, “Toby inspired millions and I was one of them RIP.”

Bryan voiced his love for Keith on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear,” he said. “rest in peace friend we love you.”

Houser honored Keith by performing a cover of the singer’s hit “I Love This Bar.”

“@TobyKeith…An American icon. They do not make em like him everyday in my opinion,” he captioned the post. “One of my favorites that he and @Scottyemerick wrote. It’s late at night or early in the morning but I wanted to sing one in his honor no matter what time it is. Rest In Peace. Job well done.”

Old Dominion remembered Keith as “a true trailblazer.”

“Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ’til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever!” the group wrote on Instagram. “Raising our red solos tonight — you will be missed by so many. Peace.”

Jason Aldean mourned Keith on Instagram, saying, “Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans.”

“Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man,” he added.