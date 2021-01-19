Country music star Garth Brooks to sing at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Jan. 19 (UPI) — Country music star Garth Brooks announced Monday he’ll perform at President-elect Joe Biden‘s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Brooks will join Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga as part of the lineup of entertainers for the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“This is a great day in our household, this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks said.<

“This is history, and it is an honor to get to serve,” he added. “There is a common theme in every presidential election: New beginnings, new starts, but it is the word unity, the word love, the word that we belong to each other. It is going to take all of us, what I want for all of us to do is listen. We are more divided than ever, that bridge that brings us together, it is reaching across, loving one another, because that is what is going to get us through the most divided times that we have.”

Inauguration rehearsals were interrupted and the U.S. Capitol was locked down Monday after a fire at a nearby homeless encampment caused a temporary security alert.

There was no threat to the public, officials said.

Most of the inauguration events will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and security threats after the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob on Jan. 6.