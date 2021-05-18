‘Dear Evan Hansen’ moves from stage to screen in new trailer

May 18 (UPI) — Broadway hit “Dear Evan Hansen” comes to the silver screen in a new trailer for the musical’s upcoming film adaptation from Universal Pictures.

Ben Platt returns to reprise his role as troubled teen Evan Hansen who has social anxiety in the clip released on Tuesday.

Evan Hansen attracts unexpected attention and gets caught up in a lie involving a letter he wrote after a classmate, Connor’s, suicide.

Co-stars include Kaitlyn Dever as Zoey, Amandla Stenberg as Alana, Julianne Moore as Heidi Hansen, Colton Ryan as Connor and Amy Adams and Danny Pino as Connor’s parents Cynthia and Larry.

The film adaptation is directed by Stephen Chbosky (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”), based off a script by Steven Levenson, who penned the book for the stage musical. Music and lyrics are by the show’s songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is coming to theaters on Sept. 24.