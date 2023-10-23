‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Oct. 22 (UPI) — Concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $32 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Killers of the Flower Moon with $23 million, followed by The Exorcist: Believer at No. 3 with $5.6 million, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie at No. 4 with $4.5 million and The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 5 with $4.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Saw X at No. 6 with $3.6 million, The Creator at No. 7 with $2.6 million, A Haunting in Venice at No. 8 with $1.1 million, The Blind at No. 9 with $1 million and The Nun II at No. 10 with $887,000.