‘Death on the Nile’ tops North American box office with $12.8M

Feb. 14 (UPI) — The Gal Gadot-Kenneth Branagh murder mystery, “Death on the Nile,” is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $12.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Jackass Forever” with $8.05 million, followed by “Marry Me” at No. 3 with $8 million, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at No. 4 and “Blacklight” at No. 5 with $3.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Sing 2” at No. 6 with $2.95 million, “Moonfall” at No. 7 with $2.85 million, “Scream” at No. 8 with $2.83 million, “Licorice Pizza” at No. 9 with $922,000 and “The King’s Man” at No. 10 with $433,000.