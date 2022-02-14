Boy, 14, dies after ski collision at Alta

ALTA, Utah, Feb. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Marshal’s Office in Alta is investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally injured in a skiing collision Sunday.

Emergency responders went to the Sugarloaf area just before 10 a.m., according to a statement released Monday. When rescuers arrived, they found the boy unconscious.

Crew members began emergency first-aid efforts and the child was airlifted by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The child, whose name has not been released, later died from his injuries.

“We extend our sincere condolences to those affected by this tragic event and our thanks to those who responded,” officials said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.