Disney releases ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ ‘blooper reel’

Nov. 21 (UPI) — Disney released a funny video Sunday showing the Muppets and Will Arnett making mistakes while filming their Halloween special, “Muppets Haunted Mansion.”

The mini-movie was inspired by Disney theme parks’ beloved Haunted Mansion ride.

It debuted on streaming service Disney+ on Oct. 8 and followed Gonzo and Pepe as they forego a traditional Muppets Halloween costume party to spend the night in the spooky house where Gonzo’s favorite magician disappeared 100 years earlier.

Arnett plays their “ghost host” for the evening. The cast also includes Yvette Nicole Brown, Taraji P. Henson, John Stamos and Darren Criss.

This weekend’s blooper reel shows Arnett, Gonzo, Bobo, Sweetums and others hilariously scaring each other, forgetting their lines, laughing uncontrollably, breaking props and generally looking confused.