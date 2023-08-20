Dolly Parton recruits Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr for ‘Let It Be’ cover

Aug. 19 (UPI) — Dolly Parton recruited former Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for her cover of the band’s song “Let It Be.”

Parton, 77, released a cover of “Let It Be” on Friday featuring McCartney, Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.

Parton announced the collaboration Sunday.

“This song is really special to me because I’m joined by @paulmccartney who wrote the song, along with @ringostarrmusic, @mrpeterframpton and @mickfleetwoodofficial,” she wrote on Instagram.

Parton’s cover appears on her forthcoming album Rockstar, which features nine original songs and 21 covers of favorite rock songs. Parton also collaborated with Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Elton John, Steven Tyler, Pat Benetar, Debbie Harry, Linda Perry and other artists on the album.

“I’m so excited to finally present my first Rock and Roll album Rockstar! I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure,” Parton said in May.

Parton released “Bygones” featuring Judas Priest’s Rob Halford and “Magic Man” featuring Heart’s Ann Wilson in June.

The singer will release Rockstar on Nov. 17.